Chain (XCN) Price Tops $0.0481 on Exchanges

Chain (XCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0481 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $20.22 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chain has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chain Token Profile

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official message board is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is chain.com.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

