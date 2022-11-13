Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $277,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $8,167,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 138,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 128,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 80,274 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKEW remained flat at $85.48 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,482. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.88. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $102.30.

