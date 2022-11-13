Chia (XCH) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $173.82 Million

Chia (XCH) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. Chia has a market capitalization of $173.82 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia coin can now be bought for about $30.82 or 0.00186962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chia has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00577977 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.56 or 0.30105867 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Chia Profile

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,639,254 coins and its circulating supply is 5,639,068 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

