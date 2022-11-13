Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Down 75.9% in October

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the October 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSSEP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. 2,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,338. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Dividend

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2031 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.