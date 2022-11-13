China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Down 66.4% in October

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,500 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the October 15th total of 492,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 944,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

China Liberal Education Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLEU traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 82,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,981. China Liberal Education has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

Get China Liberal Education alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Liberal Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLEU. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in China Liberal Education by 801.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 185,471 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in China Liberal Education in the second quarter worth $63,000. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.