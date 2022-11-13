Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $475.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHYHY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 455.00 to 415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 460.00 to 475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

