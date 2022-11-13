CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) PT Raised to C$16.00 at TD Securities

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CIXX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Trading Up 3.8 %

CIXX opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI Financial

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $444.03 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $794,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 114,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,527 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.