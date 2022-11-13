Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.10- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $179.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.85 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.17.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $19.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,494,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,515. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.02. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $331.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Cigna

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

