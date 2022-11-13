Citigroup Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $20.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.09.

Plug Power stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Plug Power by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Plug Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

