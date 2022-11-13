Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,528 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

