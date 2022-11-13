Clear Secure (YOU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of YOU opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.43. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26.
In other news, insider Matthew Levine sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $422,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $224,782.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 39,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $1,193,008.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Levine sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $422,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,782.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,307 shares of company stock worth $4,100,980 over the last 90 days. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.
