ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 124.0% from the October 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,500 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $141,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,705.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,312 shares of company stock worth $756,437.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTR. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 39.6% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 420,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 119,400 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 132.1% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 93,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 53,439 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth $847,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 67.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 73,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

NYSE CTR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,929. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

