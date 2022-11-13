Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.80 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Clever Leaves from $4.30 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.51.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Clever Leaves Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ CLVR opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. Clever Leaves has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

Institutional Trading of Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves ( NASDAQ:CLVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 352.99% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 639,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 239,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.