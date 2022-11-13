ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ClimateRock by 43,048,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 430,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 430,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ClimateRock in the third quarter worth $2,718,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ClimateRock in the third quarter worth $1,994,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ClimateRock in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ClimateRock in the second quarter worth $495,000. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ClimateRock alerts:

ClimateRock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLRC remained flat at $10.12 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961. ClimateRock has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03.

ClimateRock Company Profile

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClimateRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClimateRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.