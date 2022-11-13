CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the October 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CLPS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 40,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,765. CLPS Incorporation has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting, development, maintenance and testing of software project, and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents.

