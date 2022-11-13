CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the October 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
CLPS Incorporation Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of CLPS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 40,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,765. CLPS Incorporation has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.
CLPS Incorporation Company Profile
