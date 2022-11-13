CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,200 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 513,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

CNA Financial stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 76,954 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,806,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,851,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CNA Financial by 103.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter worth $38,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

