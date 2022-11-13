CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Raised to $17.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNH Industrial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded CNH Industrial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.39.

CNHI opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 6.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

