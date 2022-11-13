CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Upgraded to Outperform by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNHI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $168,240,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,640 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,181.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,763,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391,424 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 17,843.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,678,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $37,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.