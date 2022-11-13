Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,018 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.61% of Cognex worth $45,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Cognex by 78.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,689 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cognex by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 765,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Cognex Trading Up 2.7 %

Cognex Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $51.16 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.