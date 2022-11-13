Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Up 98.1% in October

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 98.1% from the October 15th total of 31,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ CGTX traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 98,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,699. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

