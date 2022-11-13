CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the October 15th total of 44,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CohBar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CWBR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,245. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.03. CohBar has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.30. Equities research analysts predict that CohBar will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CohBar

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CohBar stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of CohBar worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

