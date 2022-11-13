CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the October 15th total of 44,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
CohBar Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CWBR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,245. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.03. CohBar has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40.
CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.30. Equities research analysts predict that CohBar will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CohBar
An institutional investor recently raised its position in CohBar stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of CohBar worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.
CohBar Company Profile
CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CohBar (CWBR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.