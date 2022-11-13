Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

RFI opened at $12.85 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

