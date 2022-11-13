Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) Short Interest Update

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the October 15th total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Coliseum Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Coliseum Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.94 on Friday. 96 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,329. Coliseum Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 663,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,910,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Coliseum Acquisition by 33.4% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coliseum Acquisition by 200.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 187,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 125,427 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,160,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

