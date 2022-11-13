Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Comcast by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 24,484,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,089,658. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $147.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.