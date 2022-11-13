Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 19.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 98.7% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $2,636,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 295.8% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 67,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 50,372 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CBSH opened at $71.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.77. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBSH. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

