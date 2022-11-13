Comparing SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY – Get Rating) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SMARTONE TELECO/S and TIM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A TIM 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

TIM has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.58%. Given TIM’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TIM is more favorable than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SMARTONE TELECO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. TIM pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and TIM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A TIM $3.35 billion 1.84 $547.96 million $0.81 15.70

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Profitability

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A TIM 10.45% 7.62% 3.76%

Summary

TIM beats SMARTONE TELECO/S on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMARTONE TELECO/S

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

About TIM

TIM S.A., a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions. In addition, the company provides digital content and services in its portfolio of packages; sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. As of December 31, 2021, it served a subscriber base of 52.6 million customers. The company is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

