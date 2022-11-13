Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF) PT Raised to C$5.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXFGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut Computer Modelling Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of CMDXF opened at $3.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $4.41.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

