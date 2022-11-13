Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,100 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the October 15th total of 681,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 838,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFMS. StockNews.com began coverage on Conformis in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Conformis from $1.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Conformis Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Conformis stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 240,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,357. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a negative net margin of 104.46%. The company had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Conformis by 11.5% in the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 477,900 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Conformis by 84.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 509,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Conformis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,778,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Conformis by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 136,641 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Featured Stories

