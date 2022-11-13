ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:CNOBP)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CNOBP opened at $21.25 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

