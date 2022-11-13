ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:CNOBP)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ CNOBP opened at $21.25 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $26.98.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
