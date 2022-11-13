ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $155.00 at Piper Sandler

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $133.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COP. MKM Partners lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $133.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.31. The firm has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

