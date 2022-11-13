Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,536,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $146,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 139.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.30.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 2.0 %

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $89.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.42 and a 52-week high of $102.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.