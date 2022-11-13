Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.11%.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 6.0 %

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $12.73.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($90.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($80.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.