Contrasting Chase (NYSE:CCF) and Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC)

Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) and Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Chase and Capstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chase 13.72% 13.79% 11.86% Capstone Companies -369.74% -108.71% -53.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Chase shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Chase shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Capstone Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chase $325.66 million 2.76 $44.92 million $4.70 20.23 Capstone Companies $690,000.00 8.06 -$1.96 million ($0.03) -3.73

This table compares Chase and Capstone Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chase has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Companies. Capstone Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chase and Capstone Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chase 0 0 0 0 N/A Capstone Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Chase has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Companies has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chase beats Capstone Companies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies. The Industrial Tapes segment provides wire and cable materials; specialty tapes and related products; insulating and conducting materials; laminated durable papers; water-blocking compounds; laminated film foils and cover tapes; and pulling and detection tapes. The Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing segment offers protective pipe-coating tapes and other protectants; polymeric asphalt additives; waterproofing membranes; waterproofing sealants, expansion joints, and accessories; technological products, and tapes and membranes; specialized high-performance coating and lining systems; waterproofing and corrosion protection systems; and pipeline protection tapes and products. It sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturers' representatives and distributors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.

About Capstone Companies

Capstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfaces-smart mirrors, standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet light bars, LED motion sensor lights, Eco-i-Lites, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights. The company markets its products under the Capstone Lighting brand name, as well as under the Hoover Home LED brand through a network of direct sales force, retailers, and distributors. It sells its products through retail warehouse clubs, hardware centers, and e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as CHDT Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Capstone Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

