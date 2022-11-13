ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) PT Raised to GBX 230

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 225 ($2.59) to GBX 230 ($2.65) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNVVY. Peel Hunt cut ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.40) to GBX 290 ($3.34) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNVVY opened at $9.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

