Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTSDF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised Converge Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.