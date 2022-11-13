Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPRT. Stephens cut their target price on Copart to $70.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $61.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.16. Copart has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $80.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. Copart had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 93.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,442,000 after purchasing an additional 497,663 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 29,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Copart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 32.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 23.6% in the third quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 56,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.