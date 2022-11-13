CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on November 30th

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 59.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $2.20 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:CORR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

