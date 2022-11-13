Cormark Raises Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$26.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

SDE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.33.

Spartan Delta Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TSE:SDE opened at C$14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.73. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$4.98 and a 1 year high of C$16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.59.

Spartan Delta Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total transaction of C$171,233.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,136,900. In other news, Senior Officer Craig Christopher Martin sold 50,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total value of C$597,300.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,037,580.72. Also, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total value of C$171,233.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,136,900. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,525 shares of company stock worth $1,303,540.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

