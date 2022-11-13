Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after buying an additional 99,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $6,111,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,867,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 365,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 81,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter worth $2,566,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

