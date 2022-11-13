Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
