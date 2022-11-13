Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.2% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 595 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $515.47 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $228.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $491.68 and a 200-day moving average of $498.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
