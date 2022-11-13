Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,381 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.4% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 595 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $515.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $491.68 and its 200-day moving average is $498.36.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

