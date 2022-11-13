Cowen Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $94.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.74.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $163.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Walt Disney by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 47,503 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 39.9% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.