CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
CPI Card Group stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. CPI Card Group has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.34.
In related news, Director Robert Pearce sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $565,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,525.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.
