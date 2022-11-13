Credit Suisse Group Cuts First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $136.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRC. Citigroup lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised First Republic Bank from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.37.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Up 2.1 %

FRC stock opened at $129.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.60.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after acquiring an additional 62,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.