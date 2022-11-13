Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sims from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

SMSMY stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. Sims has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This is a boost from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

