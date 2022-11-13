Credit Suisse Group Lowers Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $28.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIPGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRIP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $31.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at about $4,893,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 64.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,344 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 34.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,997 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth about $11,905,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 24.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,179 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

