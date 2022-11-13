Credit Suisse Group Lowers Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $28.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRIP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $31.79.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at about $4,893,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 64.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,344 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 34.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,997 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth about $11,905,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 24.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,179 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

