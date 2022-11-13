Credit Suisse Group Trims Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Target Price to $5.00

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE BW opened at $4.87 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $431.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

