Credit Suisse Group Trims Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Target Price to $1.70

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $2.10 to $1.70 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MKFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Markforged from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Markforged to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Markforged Stock Performance

NYSE MKFG opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. Markforged has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $7.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markforged

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,639,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,969 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markforged by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 15,191,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,522 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Markforged by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,398,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,488 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Markforged by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,935,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,313 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Markforged by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,816,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 399,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

