Credit Suisse Group Trims Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Target Price to $8.50

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RPAY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Repay from $16.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup downgraded Repay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.88.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay Stock Performance

RPAY stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $658.30 million, a P/E ratio of -726.27 and a beta of 0.79. Repay has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $20.62.

Insider Transactions at Repay

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at $657,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Peter J. Kight bought 56,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $557,029.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,713.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,379,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,981,000 after buying an additional 72,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after buying an additional 114,669 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,934,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,117,000 after buying an additional 548,469 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Repay by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after purchasing an additional 186,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Repay by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,747,000 after purchasing an additional 179,276 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.