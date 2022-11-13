Credit Suisse Group Trims Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Target Price to $8.50

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE SCU opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

In other news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 39,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $57,500.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 255,149 shares of company stock worth $851,757 in the last 90 days. 27.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after buying an additional 39,899 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 106,396 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 100,873 shares during the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Articles

